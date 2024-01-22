Reliance Industries celebrates Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha with the country

AYODHYA: Various temples at Reliance premises across the country are celebrating with a special puja the day of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. These include temples in Reliance facilities such as in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Dahej, Nagothane, Hazira, Silvassa, Halol, Hoshiarpur, Nagpur, Shahdol, Kakinada and various other locations.

All the members of the Ambani family are present personally at Ayodhya to witness this 'once in an era' event.

"Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " said Mukesh Ambani.

"It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani as she joined in the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Akash Ambani said, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here."

Reliance Industries is one of the first private organisations in India to declare a holiday on 22nd January to enable the lakhs of Reliance colleagues and families to celebrate and join the devotional 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shir Ram Lala.

In addition, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail have activated several special services for the benefit of Ram bhakts, devotees and pilgrims.

In Ayodhya, Jio has set up additional towers for enhanced and seamless network, Multiple Cells on Wheels (CoWs) placed across key locations for ubiquitous connectivity, charging stations set up across key paths to help visitors charge their devices constantly. (Some of these charging stations will be permanent installations in Ayodhya), support for setting up 'May I Help You' desks at important locations.

In collaboration with Doordarshan, Live Telecast and real-time updates of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony have been made available on JioTV, JioTV+ and JioNews.