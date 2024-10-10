Ratan Tata's death: TCS cancels Q2 earnings press conference on Thursday evening

MUMBAI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has cancelled a press conference scheduled on Thursday evening to announce its second quarter performance, company officials said.

The press conference was originally scheduled at 1730 hours on Thursday.

As originally scheduled, TCS will inform the exchanges about its July-September performance after the board meeting, the officials said.

A scheduled call with analysts at 7 pm will be held as per schedule, they said.

The last rites of Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday evening, are scheduled to take place after 4 pm at central Mumbai's Worli on Thursday.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday evening at a city hospital.