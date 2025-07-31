Begin typing your search...

    Rape case against Malayalam rapper Vedan

    An FIR under section 376 IPC was lodged against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station late Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|31 July 2025 11:06 AM IST
    Rape case against Malayalam rapper Vedan
    X

    Malayalam rapper Vedan 

    KOCHI: A rape case has been lodged against well-known Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, on a complaint by a lady doctor alleging that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 2021-2023 at various places in the state, police said on Thursday.

    An FIR under section 376 IPC was lodged against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station late Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

    Vedan had faced allegations of wrongdoing in the past as well.

    He was arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case.

    Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and then released on bail by the Forest Department in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession.

    Besides these, a complaint was lodged against him in May this year by a BJP leader accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.

    Rape caseMalayalam rapperVedansexual assault
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X