Ransomware attacks in India double of global avg: Cybersecurity czar

BENGALURU: Ransomware attack payments of nearly USD 1.54 billion have been made on an average over the past 10 months, which has doubled since 2022, said National Cybersecurity Coordinator MU Nair on Sunday.

The Indian cyberspace has seen nearly double the number of incidents as compared to the global average, he added.

“These payments are just the tip of an iceberg since several of these incidents go unreported,” Nair said while addressing a session at a conclave in Bengaluru.

Indian cyberspace has seen cyber incidents at an average of 2,127 times during the past six months, which is much more than the global average of 1,108, pointed out Nair, adding that it was time for countries to rally together to contain and limit disruptive practices on cyberspace. “There are a large number of initiatives in this direction under the UN and regional forums where nations are looking for solutions to cyberspace which is not confined to national boundaries,” he said.

Nair said several international initiatives are addressing the evolving challenges of cybersecurity. One notable effort is the UN Group of Governmental Experts (UN GGE) on advancing responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, appointed by the United Nations General Assembly, he said.

In 2021, the UN GGE adopted a report that contributes significantly to the development of international cybersecurity, he said. “Key recommendations from the UN GGE include the development of international norms and principles, promotion of international cooperation, and strengthening of national cybersecurity capabilities. “Additionally, an ad hoc committee is collaborating on a comprehensive international convention to counter the use of ICTs for criminal purposes,” he added.

