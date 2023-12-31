"Ram Mandir not political; people welcomed PM Modi with great enthusiasm": CM Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the Ram Mandir is not a political issue and that's why the people of Ayodhya welcomed Prime Minister Modi yesterday with great enthusiasm.

"Yesterday I saw the meeting of PM Narendra Modi, lakhs of people had participated, and the enthusiasm of the people was visible, this is not a political issue, that is why the people of Ayodhya welcomed Prime Minister Modi with great enthusiasm. People are having pain in their stomachs, the ground is slipping under their feet and that's why these people are making allegations. There is only one guarantee in the country and that is the guarantee of Modi. All the people have decided that in the coming 2024 (Lok Sabha elections), Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again," Eknath Shinde said.

"Whoever wants to make any allegation, let them make, we will respond with action," he emphasized.

Maharashtra CM further added that earlier some people used to say that only the temple would be built but would not tell the date. They used to make such statements on Modi ji. Now Modi ji has built the temple and also announced the date.

During his one-day visit to Ayodhya, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore. The events included the inauguration of Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the flagging off of 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

"Modi's guarantee has so much power because Modi does what he says. Today, the country has faith in Modi's guarantee because Modi puts in all his efforts to fulfil the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this," PM Modi said.

"I am a devotee of every particle and person of India, I too am eagerly awaiting the day of Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the upcoming Ram Temple," he added.

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister urged all pilgrimage sites and temples in the country to launch cleanliness campaigns from January 14 to January 22. He emphasized that Lord Ram belongs to the entire nation and asked that there be no litter around any of our temples or pilgrimage sites when he arrives.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.