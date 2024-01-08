Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares stunning pictures of Ram Mandir bathed in nightlight

AYODHYA: The Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday shared stunning pictures of the Ram Temple premises in the nighttime. Here is the panoramic view of Jatayu's statue installed on Kuber Fort at the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya.









The pictures show the hectic pace at which the construction of the much-awaited Prabhu Shree Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is being carried on.









The temple features exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls.









The pictures of the inner sanctum, of the temple show the beauty and radiance of the Ram Temple during nighttime.

The nighttime illumination lights up the entire premises and the beauty of the temple gets highlighted even more so. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, the Ram Mandir is a three-storied shrine, with each floor standing at a height of 20 feet.

It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The Garbhagriha is the innermost sanctum of the temple, where the deity is to be enshrined. In the sanctum sanctorum will rest the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram (Ram Lalla) and the first floor will have a Shri Ram Darbar.

The temple consists of five Mandaps (halls), Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna, and Kirtan Mandaps.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organized, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.











