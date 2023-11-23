Rajasthan polls: Campaigning to end at 6 pm on Thursday

JAIPUR: The ongoing election campaign in Rajasthan, which will go to the polls on November 25, will come to an end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, an official said.

“All roadshows, rallies and meetings must stop at 6 p.m. on Thursday,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Praveen Gupta.

“Since the poll hours in Rajasthan are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, campaigning will get over by 6 p.m. on Thursday,” Gupta said.

He said that during the previous elections in 2018, campaigning ended at 5 p.m. one day prior to the elections, which has been extended by an hour this time.

Gupta also said that items worth Rs 682 crore have been seized since October 10 from across the state.

“The seizures increased by more than 962 per cent compared to 2018 in 42 days (excluding October 9) against 65 days last time,” he said.