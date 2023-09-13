Rajasthan: Death toll in Bharatpur road accident rises to 12

BHARATPUR: The death toll in the accident in which a trailer rammed into a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district in the early hours today has gone up to 12, police said Wednesday.

The accident took place on the highway near Hantra while the bus was on its way from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s Relief fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Bharatpur.

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each, the PMO said.

The mishap took place while the bus had halted on the highway for some repair work when the trailer rammed it from behind.

Some passengers were on the bus while some were standing outside police said.

The injured were admitted to the hospital while the bodies were taken to a mortuary.

"The residents of Bhavnagar (Gujarat) were heading to Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The bus suffered a tyre burst. While the repair work was going on, some passengers were on the bus and some were standing outside," said Dinbandhu, Collector, Bharatpur.

The collector said, "A high-speed trailer coming from Jaipur hit the bus from behind and dragged it to 30 metres. All the passengers sitting on the bus and standing nearby got hit by the accident".

The injured were admitted to RBM hospital in Bharatpur while the bodies of the deceased were taken to a mortuary.

Further details are awaited.

Taking to X, Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot said, "The death of 11 people in a collision between a bus, that had come from Gujarat, and a trailer in Bharatpur is extremely sad. The police administration is present at the spot and the injured have been admitted to the hospital".

"I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured", added the Rajasthan CM.

Earlier today, at least 11 people died and 12 others were injured after a trailer hit a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near the Hantra village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda also condoled the deaths in the accident.

"The news of the casualties among devotees in the bus accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a quick recovery to the injured ones," Nadda posted on X.

"I appeal to all the BJP workers to provide immediate help", he added. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident.

"The incident of road accident near Bharatpur in Rajasthan is very shocking. The pilgrims of Gujarat have lost their lives in the accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of all the deceased. I pray to the almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured pilgrims", CM Patel posted on X.