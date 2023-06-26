Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on 3-day tour, set to visit different districts

RAJASTHAN: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to travel to various districts of Rajasthan and address public meetings. He will be visiting Udaipur, Salumbar and Dungarpur districts and will address public gatherings by participating in various programs.

On Monday his itinerary includes a night stay in Dungarpur. Chief Minister Gehlot will be on a tour of Nimbahera and Kapasan area of Chittorgarh on Tuesday where he will lay the foundation stone of various projects and address public gatherings.

Gehlot will be on a tour of Bundi and Kota districts on Wednesday, will participate in various programs, and will address public meetings.Rajasthan Chief Minister