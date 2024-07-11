Rajasthan Budget proposes 4 lakh jobs in 5 years, 9 expressways, VAT cut on cooking gas

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the state's full budget having an outlay of Rs 4.95 lakh crore for FY25 with announcements of 4 lakh recruitments in five years, development of nine greenfield expressways, and reduction in value-added tax on cooking gas and CNG from 14.5 per cent to 10 per cent.



The minister proposed Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 15,000 crore for providing tap water to 25 lakh rural houses in the state. She also announced the construction of women's toilets in public places.

Kumari had presented a Vote on Account (Interim Budget) in the state assembly on February 8, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with an outlay of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the first four months of the financial year 2024-25.

The Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government came to power in December last year.

In the full budget for the financial year 2024-25, the government has estimated a revenue receipt at Rs 2.64 lakh crore, revenue expenditure at Rs 2.90 lakh crore and revenue deficit at Rs 25,258 crore.

At the same time, the fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.93 per cent of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product).

Kumari announced several policies, including those related to industries, youth, tourism, data centres, garment and apparel, warehousing and logistics, and sports.

The budget also proposed electricity connection to 2 lakh households, an allocation of Rs 100 crore for a corridor at Khatu Shyam temple, and the formation of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Board.

It has set the target of seven crore plantations, a 'green budget' from the next budget by including the principle of 'green growth' in various development schemes, besides proposing special programmes in 600 temples on various festivals, setting up a defence manufacturing hub and announcing the Rajasthan Krishi Vikas Yojna.

The minister said the state government has set the goal of inclusive development with a vision of making a "developed Rajasthan by 2047" with 10 resolutions.

These resolutions include making the state a USD 350 billion economy, developing infrastructure, improving amenities, agriculture growth and farmers welfare, industrial development and investment promotion, tourism, art and culture promotion, among others.

The minister said that for the first time, nine greenfield expressways of more than 2,750 kilometres will be constructed in the state in a phased manner and a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared at a cost of Rs 30 crore for this year.

The expressways will be Jaipur-Kishangarh-Ajmer-Jodhpur, Kotputli-Kishangarh, Jaipur-Bhilwara, Bikaner-Kotputli, Beawar-Bharatpur, Jalore-Jhalawar, Ajmer-Banswara, Jaipur-Phalodi and Shri Ganganagar-Kotputli.

As part of efforts towards women empowerment, the state budget has announced the construction of a bio/pink toilet complex for women in public places in all urban areas of the state in a phased manner, distribution of free tablets with internet to meritorious school students.

The minister also said that the state has taken steps to curb paper leak incidents, adding that action has been taken against the mafia and more than 100 arrests have been made.

In the tourism sector, the minister proposed various works with an outlay of Rs 200 crore at 20 major tourist places, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Pushkar.

She also announced the formation of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Development Authority, works under the Jaipur Walled City heritage development plan at Rs 100 crore, and building 'Rajasthan Mandapam'-- a mega convention-cum-exhibition centre in Jaipur.

She proposed a committee for the delimitation of local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions, which will also examine the concept of "one state one election" to save time, resources and labour.

After the budget presentation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said at a press conference that it was a visionary budget aimed at making Rajasthan a developed state by 2047.

He said there was a double-engine government in Rajasthan and people have faith in it.

Kirodi Meena, who has resigned from the post of Cabinet minister for not being able to get the BJP to win the Lok Sabha election on some seats including Dausa, was not present in the House. His resignation has not been accepted yet.

Congress MLA and state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, along with other party legislators, created uproar for a brief period over Meena's absence.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje was also not present in the assembly.