Rajasthan: 8 children among 12 killed as bus-tempo collides in Dholpur

DHOLPUR: Twelve people, including eight children, tragically lost their lives in a fatal collision between a bus and a tempo on the Karauli-Dholpur highway (NH 11B) late Saturday night.

The tempo bus was returning from Barauli village after a family function when it collided with a sleeper coach bus. The deceased, residents of Gumat Mohalla in Bari City, were travelling in the tempo when the collision took place in the Bari Sadar police station area.

During this, people passing through the highway witnessed the chaos and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and admitted all the injured to the Dholpur District Hospital for treatment. Additionally, the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Bari Hospital, and an investigation has been launched.

Bari Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Shiv Lahari Meena provided details about the incident, saying, "Around 11 p.m. last night, a sleeper coach bus collided with a tempo near Sunipur village on the Dholpur highway NH 11B. Twelve people, including five boys, three girls, two women, and a man, died in the accident."

"The bodies have been kept at the hospital mortuary, and the post-mortem will be conducted shortly. We have seized both the tempo and the bus," the Bari Kotwali SHO told IANS.

"The tempo's passengers were all residents of Bari City, returning home after attending a family event in Barauli village when the incident occurred," the SHO further confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to Dr Harikishan Mangal, PMO of Bari Hospital, the 14 injured were brought in for treatment around 12 midnight.

He informed that out of the 14, 10 people had died, while the other four seriously injured were referred to Dholpur for better treatment.