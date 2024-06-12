Raj woman objects to giving free ration to in-laws commits suicide with 2 kids

JAIPUR: A woman allegedly jumped into a water tank along with her two children after a quarrel with her husband who wanted to give the free ration they received to his parents, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, they said.

Rehmat (28) committed suicide by jumping into the water tank near their house along with her daughter Maryam (8) and son Yasin (5), Assistant police sub-inspector Sanwalaram said.

Rehmat’s husband Shakoor Khan wanted to give the free ration they received from the government to his parents. When she objected to it, a fight broke out between the couple, he said

In a fit of rage, she went to the tank and jumped into the water with her two children, the officer said.

A case has been registered by Rehmat’s family Shakoor, his mother, father and two others under sections 143 (conspiracy involving more than five accused), 498 (cruelty to a married woman) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, police said.