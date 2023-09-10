Rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers likely in NCR region today

NEW DELHI: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi on Sunday predicted that light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms will continue over Delhi and adjoining areas.

“Light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorm moderate intensity rain over few places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh),” IMD shared in a post on social media platform, X.

According to an IMD statement, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi in the last 24 hours have been 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi received light rain on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Several areas of the city including Safdarjung, airport, Rajghat, Vasant Kunj, Munirka, Narela, etc. received light rain on Saturday night which continued till Sunday early morning.

More rainfall is expected to lash Delhi in the next couple of days, as per the weather forecast, bringing further respite from the humid weather conditions that persisted in the national capital for the last few days. IMD has also forecasted rain in several districts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” IMD said.