Railways extends optional travel insurance to counter bookings from Oct 27

The Railway Board, in a directive dated October 24, instructed all zonal railways to complete the necessary arrangements to offer the insurance facility at reservation counters. The scheme provides compensation of Rs.10 lakh in the event of death or permanent total disability resulting from a covered railway accident or untoward incident.

It provides up to Rs.7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, Rs.2 lakh towards hospitalisation expenses for injuries and Rs.10,000 for transportation of mortal remains, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.

The policy covers specified injuries and disabilities, including loss of limbs, sight and hearing. Hospitalisation benefits include eligible medical expenses, diagnostic tests, medicines, surgical procedures and intensive care, within the prescribed limits.

The reservation staff must inform passengers about the availability of insurance and facilitate their choice. Passengers opting for the scheme must pay the premium digitally along with the ticket fare which is a premium of Rs.45 per person, inclusive of taxes.