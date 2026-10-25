Railways extends optional travel insurance to counter bookings from Oct 27

CHENNAI: The Railways has extended the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS), currently available to passengers booking e-tickets through IRCTC, to passengers purchasing reserved tickets through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters from October 27, following a Supreme Court order.
The Railway Board, in a directive dated October 24, instructed all zonal railways to complete the necessary arrangements to offer the insurance facility at reservation counters. The scheme provides compensation of Rs.10 lakh in the event of death or permanent total disability resulting from a covered railway accident or untoward incident.
It provides up to Rs.7.5 lakh for permanent partial disability, Rs.2 lakh towards hospitalisation expenses for injuries and Rs.10,000 for transportation of mortal remains, subject to the policy's terms and conditions.
The policy covers specified injuries and disabilities, including loss of limbs, sight and hearing. Hospitalisation benefits include eligible medical expenses, diagnostic tests, medicines, surgical procedures and intensive care, within the prescribed limits.
The reservation staff must inform passengers about the availability of insurance and facilitate their choice. Passengers opting for the scheme must pay the premium digitally along with the ticket fare which is a premium of Rs.45 per person, inclusive of taxes.
The Railway Board has directed zonal railways to integrate the existing insurance system with PRS counters. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had directed Indian Railways to extend the benefit of travel insurance to railway passengers buying their tickets over the counter. This ruling came when the court was hearing a case regarding improvement in safety and preventing accidents across the railway network.