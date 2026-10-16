Parliamentary panel on railways to examine 21 issues including safety, public facilities

The committee, among various other functions, chooses several topics related to functioning, policies, and finances of the Ministry of Railways during a financial year to examine and make reports on them.

These reports are then tabled in Parliament with various recommendations for the ministry to take action and make improvements on them.

Some of the passenger-centric subjects that the committee has selected are status of safety in Indian rail operations, improvement of public facilities at railway stations, working of passenger reservation system, evaluation of onboard services in Indian Railways.

Besides, the committee has also picked up several business and commerce-related activities for analysis. Some of them are optimum utilisation of railway land and planned commercial development of station areas, development of multi-modal logistic parks and their integration with road and port network.

Since coal, iron, cement and clinker have over 70 per cent share in terms of volume and revenue contribution of Railways freight services, the committee will examine the diversification of its freight basket.