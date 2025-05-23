Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar

JAMALPUR: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inspected the Jamalpur railway workshop in Bihar’s Munger district and interacted with the employees.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with other senior railway officials.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, "Railway Minister inspected the historic Jamalpur Rail Factory located in Munger. During the inspection, we met with the dedicated employees of the factory and listened to their problems and suggestions. The Railway Minister assured that all issues of the employees would be resolved on a priority basis. In the coming days, the Jamalpur Rail Factory will be made more advanced, which will not only support railway operations, but also provide better facilities to the people of Bihar."

Vaishnaw, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday night, boarded a special train from Patna Junction to Jamalpur on Friday morning.

During the journey, he conducted a window-trailing inspection of railway infrastructure along the Patna–Mokama–Begusarai–Munger Bridge–Jamalpur route.

Established on February 8, 1862, the Jamalpur workshop is the first full-fledged workshop facility in the country.