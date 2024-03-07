Rahul to contest LS polls from Amethi: Cong leader

AMETHI: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi would be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

There is, however, no word from the party’s central leadership on the matter. The party’s Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In the 2019 general election, he lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani. He is now an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Wednesday mocked the Congress for the “delay” in announcing its candidate from the constituency, saying the fear of defeat is haunting that party.

The Union minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 281 projects worth Rs 206 crore in her constituency.