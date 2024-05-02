Rahul, Priyanka 'have to decide' on contesting from Amethi, Raebareli: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: Amid high anticipation over the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "have to decide" on the matter, calling it "their personal choice".

He mentioned that both leaders are the Congress party's star campaigners and have been extensively campaigning across the country.

Ramesh also said that the official announcement would be made by Thursday evening.

"The CEC has given the entire responsibility to the party president, and I believe there will be an official announcement by evening today. We want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli, but they have to hold election campaigns across the country. Both of them are our star campaigners, but the CEC, Congress organization, and Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli. However, it is their personal choice. They have to decide," Jairam Ramesh said

The Congress leader expressed confidence in the opposition coalition, the INDI alliance, getting a "clear and decisive mandate," adding that the BJP's seats would be reduced drastically.

"It became clear after the first phase of elections that 'BJP Dakshin mein saaf, uttar mein half'. BJP's seats will be reduced drastically in the second phase. After the first and second phases, it has become clear that the INDI alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate," Jairam Ramesh said.

Highlighting the Congress' guarantee to increase the reservation limit of 50 percent for SC/ST/OBC, Jairam Ramesh said, "I have only one question for the PM and Home Minister: the current limit of reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs is 50 per cent. Will you remove this 50 percent limit or not? We have clearly said in our 'Nyay Patra' that we will increase the limit of 50 per cent."