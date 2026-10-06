Rahul, Priyanka among 260 detained following INDIA bloc march towards EC: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the 260 people detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday night following an over eight-hour sit-in protest inside Akashvani Bhawan premises, after they were stopped from marching towards the Election Commission's office here, an official statement said.
The Delhi Police, in a statement in Hindi, said they got to know through social media posts that INDIA bloc parties would take out a march from Parliament House towards the Election Commission (EC) office around 10:30 am Tuesday, following which security arrangements were tightened.
No application seeking permission for the proposed march was submitted to the office of deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, and thus none was granted, the statement read.
In view of the proposed gathering and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force in New Delhi area, adequate arrangements were made to maintain law and order, regulate crowd movement and prevent untoward incidents, it read.
The march started around 10:30 am, following which protesters broke through the first line of barricades and moved towards the second layer near the NITI Aayog building, according to the statement.
Police said repeated announcements were made informing protesters about the restrictions, appealing to them to return peacefully.
"However, the protesters allegedly did not comply with the directions and remained at the spot. Police subsequently detained around 260 people, including 10 MPs, and took them to various police stations in Delhi for necessary legal action," the statement read.
Most protesters later left the area. However, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera, Manish Chhathrath and around 50-60 supporters entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission and staged a sit-in, it said.
Rahul Gandhi refused to leave the premises and said he would stay there until a delegation of MPs was given an appointment to meet the EC.
Delhi Police subsequently removed Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other protesters from the premises and detained them as required to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation, the statement said.
Police said the action was taken in accordance with law and public safety was prioritised. The situation is being monitored and people are urged to maintain peace and follow lawful police directions, they added.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier entered the Akashvani premises on Parliament Street and sat on a dharna after police thwarted an attempt by opposition MPs to march towards the EC office.
The opposition MPs were protesting over "vote chori" in the wake of media reports alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The sit-in continued for more than eight hours before police began clearing the premises and detaining protesters.