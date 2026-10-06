Rahul, Priyanka among 260 detained following INDIA bloc march towards EC: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police, in a statement in Hindi, said they got to know through social media posts that INDIA bloc parties would take out a march from Parliament House towards the Election Commission (EC) office around 10:30 am Tuesday, following which security arrangements were tightened.

No application seeking permission for the proposed march was submitted to the office of deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, and thus none was granted, the statement read.

In view of the proposed gathering and prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in force in New Delhi area, adequate arrangements were made to maintain law and order, regulate crowd movement and prevent untoward incidents, it read.