Rahul, Priyanka, Akhilesh detained, forcibly removed from protest site near PM's residence

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders, including the chief ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, started a sit-in protest around 3.30 pm against the police action on protesting students the day earlier.

As police swooped down on the site, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha could be seen lying on the ground and resisting as security personnel tried to pick him up. He was hurt in the process.

An aide said he suffered an injury below the eye.