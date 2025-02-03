Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna on Feb 5 on birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Choudhary

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|3 Feb 2025 2:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-03 08:50:19  )
    Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

    PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Patna on Wednesday to attend the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary.

    This will be his second tour of Bihar in less than a month.

    Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, in a post on X on Monday, said, "Respected leader of the opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji will attend the birth anniversary of Shri Jaglal Choudhary, at Shri Krishna Memorial hall in Patna, on February 5."

    Gandhi had last visited Patna on January 18 when he addressed a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan', followed by a meeting with party workers at Sadaqat Ashram, the BPCC headquarters.

    He also took time off to meet candidates demanding the cancellation of a recent BPSC exam and have a quick bite with old ally and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

    Rahul GandhiJaglal ChoudharyBihar Visit
    PTI

