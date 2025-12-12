Rahul Gandhi flags issue of air pollution, seeks discussion in LS

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday said major cities across the country were living under a blanket of poisonous air, and sought a discussion on the issue of air pollution in Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the issue was not an ideological one and urged the government to frame a discussion in such a manner that the opposition and treasury benches can find a solution to the problem instead of trading abuses.

"We should have a detailed discussion in Parliament on this, and the prime minister should put in place a methodical, systematic plan for each city—one that can, over the next 5 or 10 years, make life easier for our people," Gandhi said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha can allot time for the same.

"Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung disease. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe," Gandhi said.

"This is an interesting issue because I am certain that there would be full agreement between the government and us on this. This is not an ideological issue; everybody in the House agrees that air pollution -– and the damage it is doing to our people -– is something we should cooperate on," the said.

The Leader of the Opposition said it was important for the government to develop a plan to get rid of air pollution in cities.

"We are more than happy to cooperate with the government to develop such a plan," Gandhi said.

He said, on this issue, both the opposition and the treasury benches can show the country that they can work together on something that is critical.

Rijiju said the government, from day one, had made its position very clear it was ready to discuss and also to find a solution, taking along the suggestions from all the members, including the principal opposition party led by Rahul Gandhi.

The minister said Gandhi had flagged the issue during the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, which would decide on the timeline for the discussion.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said air pollution in major cities was worsening every year.

"I completely agree, and I think everyone agrees. The government also said we should all discuss it and develop an action plan. It has gone on for too long, and the situation is worsening every year," she said.

She said the issue of air pollution should also be discussed in Parliament and something concrete should come out of it.

"If the government makes a good action plan and takes it forward, it will be great," she said.