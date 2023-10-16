Rahul Gandhi arrives in poll-bound Mizoram on two day visit

AIZAWL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Mizoram on Monday. Upon his arrival, Rahul Gandhi also took part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan.

Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony said," It was a long-awaited visit of Rahul Gandhi to Mizoram. Mizoram has fond memories of the visit of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1986. People are sharing their excitement over his (Rahul Gandhi) visit. Another significance of this visit is he is carrying out a Bharat Jodo Yatra at a time when there is polarization and the country is divided on ethnic issues."

On the election preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Mizoram, Antony said, "We are hopeful that we will form the government. Tomorrow he (Rahul Gandhi) will meet the party leaders and will address a public gathering. The announcement for the party candidates can be expected anytime from now."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Mizoram visit, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said, "Rahul Gandhi's visit may be good for the party's (Congress) people. But that will not have much influence on Mizoram's population as a whole. So, I don't think it will have much meaning." In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.