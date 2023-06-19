"Punjab Government can't interfere...they don't have the right"

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his remarks that they will amend Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 for free telecast rights of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple and said that the AAP government in the state is trying to politicise the issue and have no right to make such changes. "Punjab Government can't interfere in any manner. They don't have the right...They are trying to politicise this and I strongly condemn this. I urge Bhagwant Mann to not do anything like this," Dhami told

Dhami, who earlier addressed a press conference, said several people have spoken on the issue and "have spoken the truth". "This is being done for political reasons, for political capital," he said. In his press conference, Dhami said changes in the Act can only be made by Parliament and a resolution pertaining to a proposed change is passed by SGPC. "They are giving a political colour to a religious matter to please their political bosses sitting in Delhi. Don't make this SGPC versus government. We request the government to not interfere otherwise they would be responsible for the consequences...If anyone has ever interfered even a little, they had to regret it," he said. Dhami said Punjab Chief Minister should be concerned about the development of the state and added that SGPC is capable of making its decisions.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the state government will amend the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, to make telecast of Gurbani from the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar free for all and no tender would be required. "With God's blessings, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow. According to the demand of all the devotees, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harimandar Sahib will be free for all...no tender required ..tomorrow in the cabinet ..on June 20 the resolution will come in the Vidhan Sabha," Mann said in a tweet on Sunday.

Leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress said that the state government is not entitled to make such changes. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Education Minister Daljeet Cheema said the move is unconstitutional. "Hon'ble Chief Minister, this act of yours is unconstitutional and direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community. The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee by voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament," Daljeet Cheema tweeted. "Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this being done under the orders of Kejriwal," he added. Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira said in a tweet that as far as his knowledge goes, Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as its a central Act

I wonder how@BhagwantMannis speaking to add a clause in the said Act. Yes the Vidhan Sabha can pass a resolution and send it to Centre for addition of their demand," he added.