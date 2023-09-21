Punjab gangster & Khalistan supporter killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

NEW DELHI: Multiple Indian agencies on Thursday have corroborated reports of the death of wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg, Canada.

Winnipeg Police have confirmed the incident of shooting in the area of Aldgate Road on September 18, but have not confirmed it as being fatal. The Winnipeg Police have also not named Sukhdool Singh as the victim.

In a statement posted on X the Winnipeg Police said "On September 18, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., General Patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting incident in the area of Aldgate Road and Gobert Crescent. The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation."

Sources in Indian intelligence agencies say Sukha Duneke was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Sources confirmed that his murder was a fallout of inter-gang rivalry. However, no gang has taken responsibility for his murder as of now.

Duneke was part of the Davinder Bambiha gang from Moga district. He fled Punjab in 2017 allegedly with the help of local policemen.



Sukha Duneke obtained a passport and police clearance certificate on forged documents with the help of these policemen to flee to Canada, even as seven criminal cases were registered against him.

In the year 2022, Duneke allegedly conspired to kill kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal with the help of his associates during a kabaddi match at Mallian village in Jalandhar.

He was allegedly associated with the pro-Khalistan outfits and was said to be linked to Canada-based Khalistan operative Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dala a designated terrorist in India.

Duneke mostly made calls for extortion and indulged in contracted killings. More than 20 criminal cases of murder and other heinous crimes have been registered against him in Punjab and nearby states.

Duneke was on the NIA's list of most wanted which was released on Wednesday.

As per the NIA, the persons shown in the photographs are wanted in the investigation of RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI & RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI..

Investigations had shown that these gangs had carried out targeted killing to terrorise the public and extort money.

On June 19, designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in inter-gang warfare in Surrey, British Columbia.