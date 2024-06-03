Punjab: BSF, Punjab police recover China-made drone in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN: In a joint operation with the Punjab police, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone on the outskirts of the Sankatra village in the state's Tarn Taran district, an official statement said on Monday.

The recovered drone was identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3.

As per the official statement, the intelligence team of the BSF provided information regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of the Tarn Taran district.

Acting swiftly upon the information, the BSF launched an operation with the Punjab police.

"During the search, at about 08:20 am, the troops recovered a drone from the outskirts of the village Sankatra in Tarn Taran District. The recovered #drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3", the statement said.

"This successful operation, a result of coordinated efforts between #BSF troops and Punjab Police, demonstrates the strong commitment to thwarting illicit activities along the border," it added.

Earlier last week, the BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab police, recovered another China-made drone on the outskirts of village Naushera Dhalla in Tarn Taran District.