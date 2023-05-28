Protests break out as Siddu expands cabinet

BENGALURU: While joy swept Raj Bhavan as 24 ministers were sworn in on Saturday, the discontent among many senior legislators who were denied a ministerial position in the 34-member Cabinet of the Siddaramaiah government erupted in protests outside.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 24 ministers, including one woman, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, veteran legislator HK Patil, and nine first-timers, thus filling all 34 ministerial positions a week after the party assumed power in the State.

Dejected supporters of legislators who could not make it to the Cabinet raised slogans outside the Governor’s residence where the ministers took oath.

Apart from Bengaluru, protests were held in Sira in Tumakuru, Mysuru, Haveri, Kodagu and various other places as well, with disgruntled MLAs and supporters voicing discontent.

CM Siddaramaiah clarified that there were certain parameters according to which first-time MLAs from the party are not inducted into the Cabinet.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who jumped ship to join the Congress from the BJP and helped to tilt Lingayat vote bank, also missed out on ministerial berths.

CM Siddaramaiah has also shortlisted portfolios for the 34 cabinet ministers, according to sources. While Siddaramaiah has kept state finance and cabinet affairs for himself, G Parameshwara is likely to take charge of the home ministry. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is likely to get Bengaluru city development and major and medium irrigation portfolio.