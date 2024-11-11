Begin typing your search...

    Protests against land acquisition for 'pharma village' in Telangana turns violent

    The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'.

    Representative Image (ANI) 

    HYDERABAD: Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.

    Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue.

    The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle.

    The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting it with stones, and damaging the windows.

    The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area.

