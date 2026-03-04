Protests against Khamenei's killing: Curbs remain in force in Kashmir

This is the first time since August 2019 that protests on such a large scale have taken place in Kashmir.

The government had first ordered the closure of schools, colleges and universities for two days. However, on Tuesday it decided to close the educational institutions till Saturday as a precautionary measure in view of the protests.

Mobile internet speeds continued to remain throttled while some prepaid mobile connections were also barred, the officials added.

On Tuesday, protests rocked several places in the valley, including Sumbal and Pattan areas of North Kashmir.

In Sumbal of Bandipora district, security forces had to resort to force to disperse the demonstrators.

Some media outlets and individuals, including National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, faced police heat for allegedly circulating misleading information.

A case was filed against Mehdi and Mattu under BNS sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) at Cyber Police Station, Srinagar, for allegedly circulating "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms.

"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the police said in a statement.