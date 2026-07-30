Protest over Cauvery: Kannada activists stop screening of TN CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

During the protest, they tore posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan'.

The protesters urged the state government not to bow to pressure and release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

At Gurushri Cinema, where 'Jana Nayagan' was being screened, the activists laid siege to the theatre, held talks with the management and demanded that the screening be stopped.

The management subsequently agreed to cancel the screening.