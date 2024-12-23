Begin typing your search...

    Producers of 'Pushpa-2' donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim

    Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 Dec 2024 8:18 PM IST
    Producers of Pushpa-2 donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim
    Visuals from the stampede; 'Pushpa 2' poster (ANI)

    HYDERABAD: The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa-2' on Monday extended a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

    Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

    Condoling the death of the woman, he told reporters that the cheque was handed over to the woman's husband as they wanted to support the family.

