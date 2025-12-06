Probe into Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed on Dec 12: Assam Police

GUWAHATI: Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."

Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined.

He said the charge sheet will be filed in CID case no. 18/2025, the original case registered after nearly 60 FIRs were filed across the state following Garg's death.

Investigation into the second case (CID case no. 19/2025), pertaining to property-related and other activities, is underway, he added.

Gupta refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted.

On November 26, the chief minister said in the assembly that Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".

He was in the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF) 2025.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, have been arrested in the case.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) is also carrying out an independent investigation into the incident of Garg's alleged drowning at sea.

In a statement on October 17, the SPF said that the preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play in Garg's death and investigations may take up to another three months, after which the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner for further proceedings.