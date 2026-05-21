Pro-tem Speaker administers oath of office to newly elected MLAs in Kerala

The swearing-in, which commenced at 9 am, was carried out in alphabetical order, starting with IUML MLA V E Abdul Gafoor who won from the Kalamassery assembly seat, and concluded at 12.30 pm.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan was the 105th MLA to be sworn in, while Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan was 133rd legislator to take the oath.

The last person to be sworn-in was Xavier Chitilappilly, the CPI(M) MLA elected from the Wadakkanchery assembly constituency.

During the swearing-in, 42 MLAs chose to "solemnly affirm" instead of taking the oath in the name of God.