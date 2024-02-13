Prez Murmu on 2-day visit to Rajasthan today

JAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Tuesday.

As per officials, President Murmu will be first arriving in Jaipur on Tuesday evening and will reach Raj Bhawan directly from the airport. On Wednesday morning, she will leave for Mehandipur Balaji by helicopter. After visiting Mehandipur Balaji, she will participate in the women's conference which is being organized by Rajasthan Grameen Aajeevika Vikas Parishad (Rajivika) under 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' at Beneshwar Dham located in Dungarpur district on February 14.

Officials said around 10,000 women will participate in the programme in Dungarpur.

President Murmu is the first president to visit Baneshwar Dham where this Tribal Mahakumbh is being held on Wednesday at Beneshwar Dham (Banswara), a place of faith for lakhs of tribals.

Here drums will be played to welcome her. A representative dance of 'Holi' will be presented in Vagad.

She will stay in Dungarpur for over three hours and will then leave for Delhi on Wednesday evening.