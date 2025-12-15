President Murmu to visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from Dec 16 to 22

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana from December 16 to 22, according to the President's Secretariat. On December 16, the President will inaugurate the 1066th Jayanthi celebrations of Adi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Mahaswamiji at Malavalli, Mandya district, Karnataka.

On December 17, the President will perform darshan and aarti at the Golden Temple, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Later, she will reach Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad, for a winter sojourn. President Murmu will inaugurate the National Conference for the Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission at Hyderabad on December 19.

The President will address a conference on 'Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress', being organised by Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st Anniversary at Hyderabad on December 20.

Earlier on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2025 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation prizes on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day in New Delhi on Sunday. According to Rashtrapati Bhawan's office, the President said that energy conservation is the most environmentally friendly and reliable source of energy. Energy conservation is not just an option; it is the most crucial need of today.

She emphasised that saving energy doesn't simply mean using less; it means utilising energy wisely, responsibly, and efficiently. President Murmu said that when we avoid unnecessary use of electrical appliances, adopt energy-efficient devices, utilise natural light and ventilation in our homes and workplaces, or embrace solar and renewable energy options, we not only save energy but also reduce carbon emissions.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan's office said that energy conservation is also essential for maintaining clean air and safe water sources and a balanced ecosystem. She stated that every unit of energy we save will be a symbol of our responsibility towards nature and our sensitivity towards future generations.

The President emphasised that if the youth and children are aware of energy conservation and make efforts in this direction, then the goals in this area can be achieved and the sustainable development of the country can be ensured.

The President said that access to affordable and clean energy empowers communities. It stimulates the local economy and creates new growth opportunities. Therefore, green energy is not limited to electricity generation; it is a powerful means of empowerment and inclusive development.

The President was happy to note that the initiatives, such as Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, are reducing dependence on fossil fuels.