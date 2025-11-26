President Murmu to attend Navy Day celebrations in Kerala 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Navy will hold its Navy Day celebrations on December 3 at Shankumugham Beach here in the afternoon.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the event as the chief guest.

According to a Defence Ministry release on Wednesday, the programme will feature a series of naval exercise demonstrations, showcasing what the Navy describes as its "combat strength and capabilities."

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will host the event.

Full-dress rehearsals are scheduled for the afternoons of November 29 and December 1 at Shankumugham Beach.

Speaking about the preparations, Commodore Viju Samuel said, "Preparations are progressing excellently, with full support from the state government."