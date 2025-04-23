President Murmu postpones Assam visit due to J&K terror attack

GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled two-day visit to Assam later this week has been postponed following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Murmu was slated to reach Guwahati on Thursday evening to take part in two official functions the next day.

"We received a communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan informing us of the postponement of the visit due to the attack. It will be rescheduled at a later date," an official of the Assam Governor's Secretariat told PTI.

On Friday, Murmu was scheduled to confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to dance exponent Sonal Mansingh at a state government function.

She was also invited to be the chief guest for the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University, scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon.

"We received the communication that the President has postponed her visit. We will hold the convocation on the announced date and time without the President," a university official said.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday killing 26 people, mostly tourists.