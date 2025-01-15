President Murmu extends wishes on 77th Army day, highlights Indian Army's role in national security

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, commended the Indian Army for its unparalleled contributions to national security, its commitment to combating terrorism, and its dedication to encouraging peace and prosperity in the country on the occasion of the 77th Army Day.

The President said in her address to the Indian Army, "I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2025."

"The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring national security. Our soldiers contribute to creating a peaceful environment in the country for its progress and prosperity. The courageous army personnel have consistently displayed extraordinary courage and high standards of professionalism in defending our borders. The Indian Army has been involved in anti-terrorism operations and has been instrumental in containing terrorism," President Murmu said.

Her message to the Army also conveyed, "A grateful nation pays tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation. The nation is indebted to them and their families. I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans, and their families," President Murmu added.

January 15 is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.

As part of the celebrations, the Army showcased its significant technological advancements, underscoring its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance, a release stated on Sunday.

In 2023, the Indian Army declared the "Year of Technology Absorption" and has now extended this initiative for another year, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Reforms."

These efforts are part of the broader "Decade of Transformation" (2023-2032), aimed at redefining India's defence capabilities. Operating across varied terrains--from the icy heights of the Himalayas to the deserts of Rajasthan and the jungles of the Northeast--the Indian Army faces unique operational challenges, driving in-house innovation to address them.