Prashant Kishor associates with leaders, parties where he sees 'spark': Pradeep Gupta

In an interview to PTI on Wednesday, Gupta, who runs Axis My India, said Kishor extensively studies political developments before deciding whom to work with.

"What Prashant Kishor or IPAC does is study the ground deeply. If they feel there is a spark in a leader or a party, they align with them professionally," he said.

Referring to Kishor's prediction made in early 2025 that actor-politician Vijay could emerge as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Gupta said the assessment was not merely a "tukka" (wild guess).