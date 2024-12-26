Begin typing your search...
Popular RJ Simran Singh dies by suicide in Gurugram
GURUGRAM: Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Sector 47 here, police said on Thursday.
Her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, they said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.
Simran had over six lakh followers on Instagram, police said.
