"Politics is medium for us through which we serve people," says Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaaryaman

GUNA: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Guna parliamentary seat Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaaryaman Scindia has been campaigning in support of his father in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections and said that he enjoys connecting with people on the ground.

"I enjoy connecting with people on the ground, on sports fields, and while dancing driving a tractor. In this way, goal of connecting people is easily achieved and there is no formality and people talk comfortably. I enjoy people comfortably discussing things," Scindia told ANI.

When asked about entering into politics, he said that not as of now, he was doing his work though he was supporting his father for the general elections 2024. Politics is a medium for us through which we serve the people.

"Not as of now, currently, I am doing my work but I am supporting my father. It's not about interest in politics, it's about social service which we are doing for generations. Politics is a medium for us through which we serve the people. But as my grandfather used to say that that medium can be anything else as well, it can be business, sports, art and it can be anything, but public service is important," the union minister's son said.

Speaking on the decline in voter turnout in the second phase of LS polls, he further added that he was trying to connect with youth and make them understand about the significance and responsibility of voting.

"We are trying to connect with youths as much as possible to instil power, Josh and make them understand the significance and responsibility of voting. Therefore, I am going to every region and trying to make our youths understand that in five years they get the chance to choose their leader and government which will resolve their problems and fulfil their dreams for the next five years," he added.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Scindia, then a Congress candidate, had lost to BJP candidate K P Yadav. Scindia's defeat from his own turf by 1.25 lakh votes set in motion a series of events, including an internal party struggle, eventually resulting in Scindia's exit from the party in 2020.

He took 22 MLAs with him, causing the collapse of the then Congress government led by Kamal Nath that had come to power in 2018. The BJP brought Scindia into Parliament via the Rajya Sabha and made him a Union minister.

Scindia is contesting again from the same Guna seat on BJP symbol this time while the rival Congress candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh is also a former BJP leader and contesting against the union minister.

Guna will go to the polls on May 7 in phase three of the seven-phased ensuing general elections with eight other parliamentary seats of the state.