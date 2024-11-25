Policeman killed, four others injured after being hit by truck in Jharkhand

HAZARIBAG: A policeman was killed and four other personnel were injured after being hit by a truck on Monday in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior officer said.

The accident occurred in Chouparan, around 70 km from Hazaribag town, when five policemen were on patrolling duty and the truck hit them from behind, he said.

Hazaribag SAjay Dubey,(SP) Arvind Kumar Singh said that the police personnel of the JAP 7 battalion were on duty.

"The truck suddenly hit them from behind. One was killed and four others were injured," he said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, Singh said.

Injured policemen were referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ajay Dubey, was sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

