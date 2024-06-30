Police rescue stock market investor from abductors

BENGALURU: Police rescued a stock market investor who was abducted from the busy and upmarket MG Road in Bengaluru for a ransom of Rs five crore.

Police arrested two persons while a hunt is on for others said to be involved in the abduction of the stock market investor, who led a lavish life.

According to police, the incident took place on June 16 and came to light only on Sunday.

In a post on 'X', Azmeera Raju said, "I am saved by Bengaluru police. Unknown people kidnapped me on 16/6/2024 midnight from Mahatma Gandhi Road, Bengaluru, & kidnappers took me to Telangana...somewhere in forest."

"Within 48 hours Bangalore police reached the forest location & saved me," he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the Bengaluru City Police, Raju said, "This is my second life, hats off and big salute to Bengaluru police, special thanks to B Dayananda sir Commissioner of Police & DCP sir, Bengaluru Halusuru crime team, Madhu sir and team. No criminals can escape from Bangalore police, Bangalore city is the safest city ! Jai hind."

The CCTV footage shared by the police has gone viral. It shows around eight to 10 persons bundling him in a car even as several vehicles were moving at a fast pace.

According to police, Azmeera Raju, has been leading a luxurious lifestyle, including luxury cars, foreign trips, and photos with cricketers.

He was staying in a private hotel on MG Road in Bengaluru for the past 6-7 months.

The accused had noticed the lifestyle of Raju, who was active on social media, and hatched a plan to kidnap him.

On the night of June 16, Raju had gone for dinner with a friend and was followed by the accused in a car.

Observing this, Raju stopped his two-wheeler and went to the accused's vehicle, from where he was abducted in the car.

The accused, who took him to Telangana, assaulted him at a farmhouse.

They even demanded Rs five crore money and Bitcoin for his release, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Raju's friend, police registered a case and rescued him.