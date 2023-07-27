Begin typing your search...

PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi undergoes dialysis at Ghaziabad hospital

ByPTIPTI|27 July 2023 3:57 PM GMT
Prahlad Modi (Photo: PTI) 

GHAZIABAD (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi underwent dialysis at the district combined hospital in Sanjay Nagar here.

Hospital officials said it was a routine procedure as he requires dialysis twice a week.

He came to the hospital in the morning as an ordinary patient without any protocol and official programme, but security arrangements were made at the facility for him, they said.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Vinod Chand Pandey told PTI Prahlad Modi was successfully administered blood dialysis.

On Wednesday, he stayed at his friend's house in Pratap Vihar and met Ghaziabad ADM (city) Gambhir Singh who is a distant relative of the family.

Some traders and industrialists also welcomed Modi on Wednesday.

NationPrime Minister Narendra ModiPrahlad ModiPratap Vihar
PTI

