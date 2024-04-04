PM Modi to kickstart LS poll campaign in Bihar; HM Amit Shah to hold roadshows in TN

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart NDA's Lok Sabha election campaign in Bihar on Thursday. He will address a public rally in Chirag Paswan's stronghold Jamui.

NDA partner LJP-Ram Vilas has fielded Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat.

Major events that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will commence his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday. During the visit, the Home Minister will campaign for NDA candidates from five Lok Sabha seats of the state. He will attend four roadshows and a public meeting.

* The second meeting of the BJP manifesto committee will be held in the national capital on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

* BJP National President J.P. Nadda will hold public meetings in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Vikas Nagar under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. On the same day, he will hold a meeting of the party's core committee for Tehri Garhwal in Dehradun. On Friday, the party chief will hold a roadshow in Haridwar. He will also interact with saints there.

* Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad, daughter of former minister Yogrendra Sao, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case on Thursday. The Central probe agency has summoned her brother Ankit Raj in the same case on Friday.

On March 12, the ED raided 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, including premises linked to Yogendra Sao, his daughter Amba Prasad and other family members and associates.

* The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will celebrate its 45th foundation day in Hazaribagh on Thursday. Chief Minister Champai Soren and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will participate in the programme.

* Former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav has said that he will file the nomination for the Purnea Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. It is likely that the Congress leader will contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea as an Independent candidate.

* The MP/MLA Court in Kanpur is scheduled to deliver on Thursday the judgment in the Jajmau arson case in which Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother and three others were accused.

* CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will release the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday at the party office in the national capital.

* Union Minister Smriti Irani will hold a roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. BJP has fielded its state president K. Surendran against the sitting Congress MP.

* Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address a conference of the booth-level workers at Ramlila Maidan in Aligarh on Thursday.

* Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor will inaugurate a three-day IG/SP conference in Faridabad on Thursday. During the conference, officers will brainstorm on various topics related to security and law & order.

* Actor-politician Hema Malini will file her nomination as the BJP candidate from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat on Thursday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On Wednesday, she offered prayers at Yamuna's Vishram Ghat in Mathura.

* The Congress is likely to announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on Thursday. The party's state unit has shortlisted probable candidates and sent the names to Congress' central election committee for taking the final decision.

* The JEE-Main session 2 entrance test will commence on Thursday and will continue till April 12. Recently, the National Testing Agency released admit cards for the examination, which will be conducted in two shifts -- paper one from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and paper two from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

* Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the 17th Match of IPL 2024 on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.