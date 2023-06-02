Begin typing your search...
PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express on 3rd June
This will be 19th Vande Bharat train in the country that will cover journey between Mumbai and Goa in approximately seven and half hours
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express on 3rd June. This will be 19th Vande Bharat train in the country that will cover journey between Mumbai and Goa in approximately seven and half hours; saving about one hour of journey time as compared to the current fastest train on the route, said a statement from PMO.
