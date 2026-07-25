PM Modi should apologise to protesting students instead of making ‘silly videos’: Priyanka Gandhi

"He has to appear in Parliament. He has to make the changes that the students are asking for," she said.

The Congress MP alleged that the system had let down students, claiming that 152 paper leaks had occurred during the tenure of the current government.

"The system has broken them (students) and shattered their future. Anybody who wants to take an exam is terrified. If a paper leaks, some rich child can buy it for Rs 30-40 lakh. What will the rest of the students do? They no longer have any faith in the system. And you are offering them a solution from the same system," she said.

She said the central government was telling students not to worry because it would make the law stronger.

"What stronger law? What Bill? The same Bill that they introduced a few years ago. They've only increased the punishment. We will now see what all they've done," she added.

Vadra said the PM's assurance of a stronger law was not enough, as the system had broken down and students had lost faith in it.

"The only thing that can be done is to step outside the system. That means the PM has to show guts, courage, responsibility and leadership," Vadra said.