Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar on birth anniversary

    Modi said on X that his efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 April 2025 11:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-17 05:31:14  )
    PM Modi pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar on birth anniversary
    X

    PM Modi pays tribute to Chandra Shekhar Azad on birth anniversary (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, and said he always kept the country's interests supreme in his politics.

    Modi said on X that his efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered.

    A socialist stalwart, Chandra Shekhar was born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927 and served as prime minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991.

    PM ModiChandra Shekarbirth anniversaryTributes
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X