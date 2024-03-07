PM Modi launches Rs 5,000 crore project for Jammu and Kashmir's Agri-Economy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. during his maiden visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 by his government. The Centre-led by Prime Minister Modi abrogated the provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PM Modi attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism. He dedicated to the nation the about Rs 5000 crore worth 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP)- for boosting agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. HADP is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of agri-economy viz Horticulture, Agriculture and Livestock husbandry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community. The programme will lead to employment generation benefiting lakhs of marginal families in Jammu and Kashmir. He also launched nationwide projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore related to the tourism sector under the "Swadesh Darshan" and "PRASHAD" (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) schemes.

These include a project for the integrated development of the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. In an effort to create world-class infrastructure and amenities for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Hazratbal Shrine, and to enhance their holistic spiritual experience, the project 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' has been executed.

As per the government, the key components of the project include site development of the entire area including the construction of the boundary wall of the shrine, illumination of the Hazratbal shrines precinct, improvement of ghats and devri paths around the shrine, construction of Sufi interpretation centre, construction of tourist facilitation centre, installation of Signages, multilevel storied car parking, construction of public convenience block and entrance gateway of the Shrine, among others.

PM Modi launched the "Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll" and the "Chalo India Global Diaspora" campaign as well, besides announcing tourist destinations selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme. The campaign is being launched based on the call of the Prime Minister, in which he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least 5 non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than 3 crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural Ambassadors.

The prime minister also launched 52 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country. The projects dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include tourism facilities developed in Northeast circuit in Meghalaya, spiritual circuit in Bihar and Rajasthan, Rural and Tirthankar Circuit in Bihar, development of Jogulamba Devi Temple, Jogulamba Gadwal District, Telangana; and development of Amarkantak Temple, Annupur District, Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi also distributed appointment letters to nearly 1,000 newly-recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.