PM Modi greets people on Eid

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival enhances the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in society.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"