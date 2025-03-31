Begin typing your search...

    PM Modi greets people on Eid

    Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

    31 March 2025 9:57 AM IST
    PM Modi greets people on Eid
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival enhances the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in society.

    Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

    In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

    PTI

